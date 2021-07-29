50-year-old killed in three-vehicle crash in Sahuarita

TUCSON (KVOA) - The victim of Thursday morning's fatal crash involving three vehicles in Sahuarita was identified later that afternoon.

At around 8:13 a.m., 50-year-old Alisa Gullatta was pronounced dead at the scene after she reportedly struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction head-on on Pima Mine Road, east of Interstate 19.

Officials say another vehicle then struck the other vehicle involved.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

The investigation of the crash is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-351-4900 or 911.