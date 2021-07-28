Walt Disney World returns to masking indoors

(NBC) - Walt Disney World in Florida is once again returning to mask requirements for indoors.

Starting Friday all Walt Disney World guests older than two years old will be required to wear masks upon entering and throughout all indoor attractions.

That's regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are also required for all Disney transportation including buses, the monorail and Disney Skyliner.

Disney says face masks remain optional for all guests at outdoor common areas.

This, after Orange County's Mayor, declared a state of local emergency on Wednesday, urging residents and visitors to wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

On Tuesday, Orange County saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.