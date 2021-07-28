TMC named best hospital in Tucson by U.S. News and World Report

TMC named best hospital in Tucson by U.S. News and World ReportNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center was named the best hospital in Tucson and fifth in the state in rankings released by U.S. News and World Report.
The rankings are based on the consistency of quality care delivered by a hospital, comparing the procedures and conditions of the cardiology, neurology and orthopedics programs.
The ratings are calculated using patient outcomes, quality of experience and if the hospital was adequately staffed.