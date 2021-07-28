Several hikers rescued from Sabino Canyon after stranded from rising floodwaters

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three groups of hikers were rescued in Sabino Canyon Tuesday after they were stranded by rising floodwaters that were the result of the recent monsoon storms.

The hikers were stranded in Sabino Canyon Recreational Area after floodwaters began to rise in Sabino Creek. Two groups, 6 people total, were successfully rescued in the area of Seven Falls and the last group was rescued from Sabino Dam.

Pima County Sheriff's Department reminded the public that during monsoon season, it is very important to pay attention to the weather and alerts. They said rain in the mountains will flood the washes into the metro area.

