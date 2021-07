MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - An individual is sought by Marana Police Department after he was last seen leaving a Marana residence on July 19.

According to MPD, Jakob Merriman, 25, was last seen driving away from his home in Marana in his Saturn SL1 on July 19. Police said he has not been seen since he left the home.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-382-2000 or 911.