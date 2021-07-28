Former Ironwood Ridge HS teacher arrested for sexual relationship with 14-year-old

TUCSON (KVOA) - A former Amphitheater School District teacher was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into sexual conduct with a 14-year-old.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, 49-year-old Mark Lindrud was arrested on Wednesday in Aurora, Colo. after OVPD investigated allegations that he engaged in sexual contact with one of his 14-year-old students from August 2002 to May 2004 while he was a teacher at Ironwood Ridge High School.

The 49-year-old was charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, one count of sexual abuse of a minor and 17 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 18.

OVPD said Lindrud was employed as a teacher in the Aurora Public School District at the time of his arrest.

At this time, OVPD said only one victim has been named in the case.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about this or related incidents is advised to call 520-229-4900.