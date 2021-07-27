USA Gym: Simone Biles out of team finals with medical issue

TOKYO (AP) — Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals with a medical issue.

The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault.

She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

Biles returned several minutes later.

She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.

Chiles replaced Biles on uneven bars and balance beam.