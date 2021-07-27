TUSD to hold sports physicals as fundraising event

TUCSON (KVOA) - Calling all student-athletes! This Saturday is your chance to receive a sports physical all while participating in a fundraiser event.

Tucson Unified School District will be hosting its Back-to-School Sports-Physical Fair at Catalina High School. The fair will allow student-athletes from the ages of five to 18 to get a physical for only $10 (cash only).

The event will begin at Catalina High School's gymnasium at 3645 E Pima St. from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds will go back to the school's athletic department.

Parents will have to fill out two documents, the TUSD Physical Fair Permission form, and the AIA Pre-Participation Physical Examination Form. According to TUSD, these forms will be available in the schools' offices.

You can also access the forms by clicking the links above.

TUSD explains that all minors attending this event must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.

Those attending are advised to bring water and be prepared to wait in hot temperatures.

Masks are recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated, and social distancing will also be put into effect at this event.