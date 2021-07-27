Services to be held for 4-year-old who was swept away by flowing wash

PIMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Services for the four-year-old Pima girl who was tragically swept away by storm runoff last Thursday will be held on Saturday.

According to the Gila Herald, officers responded to a call on Thursday night near the Cottonwood Wash, just west of Pima off of Highway 70. The Associated Press reported that a woman had called the authorities after she and her children were stuck on top of their vehicle in the wash. However, once rescue teams arrived they could not locate the four-year-old.

The Pima Police Department announced Monday that the four-year-old's body, identified as Maci Reed, had been found 6.4 miles away from the car.

Just got off the phone with the Pima Police Department... they say 4-year-old Maci's body was found in the Gila River about 6.4 miles away from the car this morning @KVOA



Thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.



Picture Courtesy: Cochise County Sheriff's Office pic.twitter.com/KFTFSTfPYl — Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) July 26, 2021

On Monday, Pima Police Department shared this comment in a press release:

"Thank you to the outpouring of support from the community and governmental agencies. Without this support we would not have been able to locate Maci in this short amount of time. Unfortunately, Maci did not survive the incident. Our condolences go to the family."

Tuesday, a Facebook group named Search for 4yr old Maci was created in honor of Maci's life. Attached to the Facebook group is a link leading to Maci's obituary.

According to the obituary, services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Pima Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 341 W 450 S Pima, AZ 85543, followed by concluding services in the Central Cemetary.

The Facebook group askes the community to wear bright colors to the services. Those who are unable to attend are still asked to wear bright colors and share photos on Instagram with the hashtag, #laughlikeMaci.