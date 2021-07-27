Rep. Greene, 2 other lawmakers sues Pelosi over mask rules on House floor

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and two other lawmakers are filing a lawsuit over masking rules on the House floor.

The suit was filed Tuesday in Washington D.C. District Court.

It targets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Sergeant-At-Arms.

"We are filing this federal lawsuit because our rights have been violated and they violated the 27th Amendment by fining us for not wearing masks on the House floor," Greene said. "And the reason why we're doing this is because people all over this country are being segregated and discriminated against with mask and vaccines. And it's very important for us as members of Congress to stand up against this abuse so that people back at home can do the same thing."

Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Congressman Ralph Norman of South Carolina are also part of the lawsuit.

The $500 fines were imposed after lawmakers refused to mask up on the house floor as required by Pelosi.

Masks are currently required only for people who are not fully vaccinated.