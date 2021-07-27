No obvious signs of trauma, foul play suspected after body found on top of Tumamoc Hill

TUCSON (KVOA) - The body found on top of Tumomoc Hill last week has been identified, according to a release shared by the University of Arizona Police Department on Tuesday.

At around 7:10 p.m. last Wednesday, human remains were discovered near the top of Tumamoc Hill, located at 1675 W. Anklam Rd. UAPD said the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

After an autopsy was completed, UAPD identified the remains as 31-year-old Bryan Curtis Long.

UAPD said while the cause of death was undetermined, there was no obvious signs of trauma or indication of foul play at this time.

Details are still limited at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-621-8273, 520-621-8477 or 88-CRIME.