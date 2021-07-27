No charges filed against kayaker who was rescued after caught in Rillito River rapids

TUCSON (KVOA) - No charges have been filed against the kayaker who reportedly got stuck in the Rillito River near River Road and Campbell Avenue on Sunday.

That day, Pima County Sheriff's Department and firefighters were dispatched to the Rillito River in reference to a rescue in the Rillito River. Officials say the kayaker involved had to be airlifted out of the river by a PCSD helicopter.

Authorities say the kayaker was not injured in connection to the incident.

Officials also shared Tuesday that the kayaker will not be charged for the rescue.