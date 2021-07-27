Skip to Content

More than 5,000 without power including PCC West Campus after equipment repair-related outage

TUCSON (KVOA) - Nearly 5,000 people on the west side of Tucson after an equipment repair issue caused a power outage Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:26 p.m., Tucson Electric Power crews were dispatched to the area between Grand Road and San Juan Trail from Dragoon Avenue to Starr Pass Boulevard in response to a power outage that affected 5,034 people, including Pima Community College West Campus.

Officials expect power to be restored to the area at around 4:30 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

