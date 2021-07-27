Equipment stolen from school that serves children with special needs recovered

Equipment stolen from school that serves children with special needs recoveredNew
TUCSON (KVOA) An important piece of equipment stolen from a school serving children with special needs has finally been recovered.
Back in the Fall of 2019, Intermountain Academy was vandalized and more than $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen.
Luckily, the school wasn't without the smartboard this entire time. Banner University Medical Center Health replaced all of the supplies that were stolen less than a week after the theft.