Equipment stolen from school that serves children with special needs recovered

Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) An important piece of equipment stolen from a school serving children with special needs has finally been recovered.

Back in the Fall of 2019, Intermountain Academy was vandalized and more than $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

Luckily, the school wasn't without the smartboard this entire time. Banner University Medical Center Health replaced all of the supplies that were stolen less than a week after the theft.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

