CDC revises COVID-19 guidelines as cases rise in Arizona, across the country

TUCSON (KVOA) - The CDC updated the COVID-19 guidance as the country begins to see a rapid rise in COVID cases associated with the Delta Variant.

The CDC now recommends vaccinated individuals wear masks in high transmission areas indoors.

Students, teachers and staff should mask up indoors at school regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC now says some vaccinated people could be carrying the virus and could be breakthrough cases. That is, they could become infected with the delta variant and spread to others.

A high school teacher who goes back into the classroom next week says she thinks the CDC made the right move, but it's clear Gov. Doug Ducey says this won't change his mindset when it comes to policy.

"Community transmission is high and vaccination rates are low," Dr. Joe Gerald, UArizona health expert said. "That describes Arizona perfectly. And what we're going to see over the next four to eight weeks are high levels of community transmission that are associated with crowded hospitals and a higher number of deaths. We're likely to start seeing more than 100 Arizonans a week die from COVID."

This is all happening as school districts up and down the state are either back to class or about to start another year with students, teachers and staff together in the building.

"To me, this is not an opinion, this is science," Lisa Millerd, English teacher at Amphi High School said.

At Amphi High School, classes begin on August 5.

"My big concern is if we pass the virus. I'm confident that I'm pretty much okay, personally, but I don't know about my students and who's at home and who's got compromised situations," she said.

In a statement Gov. Doug Ducey said in light of the latest guidance from the CDC, Arizona won't change course, saying:

"Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn't vaccinated. We've passed all of this into law, and it will not change. The CDC today is recommending that we wear masks in school and indoors, regardless of our vaccination status. This is just another example of the Biden-Harris administration's inability to effectively confront the COVID-19 pandemic."

"It's bad public health policy and it's unnecessarily endangering the lives of children, their families, teachers and staff," Dr. Gerald explained.

Millerd who's fully vaccinated wants nothing more than her students and her colleagues to stay safe.

"I might decide from day one to wear my mask because then it may encourage my students, some of whom may be unvaccinated to do the same," she added.

Dr. Gerald said Arizona is now seeing more than 10,000 COVID cases each week. He said we haven't seen numbers that high since January.

According to the State Department of Health COVID Dashboard numbers of COVID-related deaths have stayed level since March.

Late Tuesday night, News 4 Tucson got word from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) that they will be updating its statewide guidance to reflect the CDC changes.