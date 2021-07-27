CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

(AP) — The nation’s top health agency is expected to backpedal on some of its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

That’s according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make an announcement later Tuesday.