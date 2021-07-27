Cashier helps veteran pay for groceries in Massachusetts grocery store

OXFORD, Mass. (CNN) - An act of kindness was made after a Massachusetts grocery store worker did something remarkable to help a veteran.

Briar Poirier is the kind of guy people seek out when they shop at the Market Basket in Oxford.

"He asks me about my day, he lightens my mood, he jokes with me a little bit," Renee Falcioni, a nurse said. "Makes my day 100% better."

Aside from working at the grocery store for the past eight years, Briar describes himself as an autistic man that loves music, knowledge, video gaming, and compassion.

It's the compassion part that stuck out to emergency room nurse Renee Falconi during a recent shopping trip.

"I was an aisle ahead of Briar and he was cashing out an elderly man who happened to be a veteran," Falcioni said. "And the veteran was short paying for his grocery bill, and without hesitation, Briar took out his wallet and said I've got this."

Briar says he knew the man was a veteran because of the attire he was wearing and wanted to thank him for his service.

"The gentleman had a couple of basic necessities and looked like he was a little down on his luck and the man fought for our country, fought for our freedoms, our rights," Poirer said. "It's the least I could do for him."

"I turned around and saw the veteran. His eyes just light up. And he shook his hand and he said thank you and he had a big smile from ear to ear," Falcioni added.

Renee shared the story on social media and many who have encountered Briar at the grocery store were not surprised.

"From what I've read on social media it's not the first time that he's done this. And he's helped so many people," Falcioni said.

"My parents taught me that hard work, perseverance, and just being kind to others can help accomplish a lot in the world," Poirer explained.

The gentleman had used up a $25 Market Basket gift card and still owed $3, an amount which Briar happily paid out of his own pocket, proving a small act of kindness can go a long way.

"I'm hoping more people can help each other in times of need, whether you be a stranger or a friend. Just to make people's day better," Poirer added.

Poirier definitely made at least one person's day better.