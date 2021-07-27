American Red Cross in need of blood donors

TUCSON (KVOA) - The American Red Cross is reaching out to the public, asking the community, if able, to donate blood due to the severe blood shortage.

According to a press release, patients, especially now, are in need of blood transfusions. The American Red Cross reported that the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries have risen despite the lack of blood in inventory.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, patients rely on blood transfusions more than ever since the progression of advanced diseases has heightened.

This is where the community comes in. The American Red Cross is asking the community to donate blood to help make a difference in these patients' lives.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.