Two migrants arrested on separate illegal entry incidents, aggravated felon charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Yuma Border Patrol agents arrested two "aggravated felons" Saturday morning on July 24.

According to US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), a Yuma sector agent came across a migrant who illegally crossed the border at the Andrade Port of Entry at midnight on Saturday. That person was identified as Modesto Hernandez-Rechiga, 45.

After being taken to the Yuma Station for further processing, CBP explained that it was discovered that the 45-year-old was convicted of negligent vehicular homicide in California in 2004, serving 16 months. On top of that, records also revealed that Hernandez-Rechiga had multiple arrests and convictions for driving under the influence.

Reports detail that Hernandez-Rechiga was "formally removed" from the US in 2005. In 2016, he was apprehended for reentry and deported.

Now, Hernandez-Rechiga faces charges for the reentry of a deported alien with the "enhancement" of being an aggravated felon, which will add more time to his sentence if convicted.

CBP reported that three hours after Hernandez-Rechiga's apprehension, agents came across another convicted felon. Jose Ramos-Lopez, 34, was reportedly a part of a group of six migrants who also illegally crossed the border just south of the Foothills.

After being taken to the Yuma Station for processing, records revealed that Ramos-Lopez was a convicted felon of sexual battery in California in 2007 and was sentenced to two years.

After serving half of his sentence, he was also removed from the US in 2008.

The 34-year-old now faces charges for reentry of a deported alien, including an "enhancement" for his previous charges.