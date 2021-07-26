Trump supporter crashes Minnesota capitol presser, does donuts

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CNN) - A wild scene at the Minnesota state capitol Monday where a flag-waving Trump supporter drove onto the lawn during a press conference.

The gathering was for Democratic State Representative John Thompson, who is facing calls for his resignation over accusations of domestic violence.

But a woman interrupted the event, driving up on the grass in a SUV, waving a Trump flag.

She drove off but was stopped by police quickly.

There's no word on if she is facing any charges.