Study: Second dose of COVID-19 shot safe even after allergic reaction to first dose

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (NBC News) - A new study suggests that it is safe to get the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if you had an allergic reaction following the first dose.

The researchers looked at data from 189 patients who experienced an allergic reaction to their first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Eighty-four percent went on to receive a second dose and they all tolerated it.

While one-fifth of the recipients did report "Immediate and potentially allergic symptoms" associated with the second dose, they were mild and resolved with antihistamines alone.

32 people experienced anaphylaxis after the first dose, 19 of whom went on to get the second dose.