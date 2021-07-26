Salvation Army in need of donations to help keep homeless safe, cool from summer heat

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Salvation Army is starting up its summer cooling stations project to provide people who are homeless a cool place from the summer heat.

The program also provides health screenings as well as food and other necessities, but they need donations to help serve Tucson's homeless population.

The Salvation Army is asking for bottled water, personal hygiene items, as well as sunscreen, summer clothes, sunglasses and umbrellas.

You can drop off your donations to the Salvation Army's Hospitality House, located at Speedway and Main Avenue, as well as the All Nations Community Center, located at Speedway and Richey boulevards, the Southern Community Center, located near Fourth Avenue south of 22nd Street and Naughton's Plumbing, located at Speedway and Alamo Avenue.