Rev. Jesse Jackson, William Barber arrested and released while protesting at Sen. Sinema’s Phoenix office

PHOENIX (KPNX) — While leading a rally to end the filibuster and force action on legislation for voting and workers' rights, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rev. William Barber were arrested and released by Phoenix Police, Jackson's assistant said.

The protest and sit-in were held at Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema's office on Camelback Road Monday afternoon. The demonstration was held to demand an end to the ongoing filibuster over the bipartisan infrastructure deal negotiated by Sinema.

NOW Revs Jesse Jackson & William Barber will be arrested and released by Phoenix police in protest outside ⁦@SenatorSinema⁩’s Camelback Rd office, per Jackson assistant. pic.twitter.com/V2zHqu6Hgz — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) July 26, 2021

A press release for the protest listed Arizona State Senator Martin Quezada as another attendee.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.