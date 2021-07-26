One dead after fatal pedestrian collision near Marana

(KVOA) - A woman is dead after a collision involving a pick-up truck and pedestrian near Marana Sunday night, July 25.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the driver of the Ford pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Lambert Lane near Avra Vista Drive, when it struck a pedestrian that was near the road.

The 57-year-old pedestrian, identified as Elise Courderc, was transported to a nearby hospital, however, she succumbed to her injuries and was later pronounced dead.

PCSD explained that no criminal charges have been made at this time.

Reports detail that neither speed nor impairment were factors of the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing.

