Local water polo Olympiad in Tokyo for second Olympics as wife watches from afar

TUCSON (KVOA) - One team USA olympian lives right here in Tucson.

He and his number one fan were set to go to Tokyo together, but COVID-19 protocols and no fans meant for a change in plans.

Alex Obert is competing in the pool for Team USA. He and his wife, Michele, met in college where they were both athletes.

He pursued his dream in the water, while she pursued a different passion, and now, she's passionately rooting for her husband from afar.

In her midtown apartment, Michele takes her seat on the couch Monday night just before game time and her stress level rises.

"My neighbors probably don't appreciate the screaming as much as if I was in the stands," she said.

She sits alongside Maples the cat on her lap. Maples serves as a constant stress reliever.

A very different view than Michele hoped to have for this Olympic fortnight.

Alex was also on the team in Rio De Janeiro five years ago, but Michele couldn't go because of med school.

"One of the great things about me going for another Olympics was okay now Michele will be able to be there this time," Alex said. "And that was a huge driving force for both of us. When that came crashing down and we realized no fans would be able to come into Tokyo at all, it really hit us hard."

"My family, his family, we all planned on going together and making a trip out of it," Michele explained.

The couple met in 2010 in college, playing water polo together at the University of the Pacific. They moved to Tucson two years ago for Michele's residency at Banner UMC, where during Arizona's first COVID-19 wave last summer, she spent hours upon hours working in the ICU.

"She's the real hero this year," Alex said. "Obviously, a lot of people look up to athletes during these times, during the Olympics, but over the past year, the doctors and medical personnel have really stepped up and taken this huge load, physically, mentally."

"He sees the way I am after I come home from work some days after a rough day. So he

Knows what I go through," Michele said.

Alex and Michele both said they're perfect partners for each other, even when they're apart for the Games.

"We're both really good at supporting each other and getting each other to our goals," she added.

Every time he gets in the pool, every moment he's treading water, Alex knows his wife is his biggest motivator.

"She's the hardest working person I know in this world and she proves it every single day when she goes to the hospital and she works 100 hours in a week," Alex said. "And, when I'm complaining about a swim set that was 30 minutes long and I'm tired and my shoulder hurts, it's pretty easy to say you know, I'm swimming."

Team USA won their match Monday night against South Africa to move to 2-0 in group play. They play Italy on Thursday in Tokyo. The Quarterfinals begin next week.

