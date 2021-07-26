Driver makes astonishing survival after crashing, stepping into flowing wash

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - Monsoon brings heavy rains and strong winds, and while driving, many forget the dangers that this season holds.

For one woman, she had the experience no one ever wants to go through.

The woman made an unbelievable escape after hydroplaning off of Interstate 10 in Vail and being swept away by floodwaters on Saturday, July 24.

Another reason why safety officials warn to slow down while driving in rain.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Honda Civic lost control of the vehicle while driving through a heavy rainstorm. After striking a fence, the driver jumped a drain, landing on the opposite side of the wash.

Reports detail that the vehicle rolled right before hitting a tree. It landed on its passenger side and caught fire.

The driver managed to climb out of her vehicle, however, unknowingly, she landed in a fast moving-wash. She was pulled by the strength of the water that took her under the drain she had previously jumped. At about 300 yards, she was able to catch herself on a tree branch.

That's when she began walking back towards the interstate. Luckily, another driver was able to help her and give her a ride to the location of the incident.

AZDPS troopers and Rincon Valley Fire District responded to the incident. She was there, medically evaluated, and only sustained minor injuries.

AZDPS advises motorists to be cautious and slow down while driving in wet weather.

They say that "just a small amount of water on the road is all it takes to make a vehicle hydroplane."