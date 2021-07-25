Dozens attend vigil as wounded EMT remains in critical condition

TUCSON - (KVOA) Tucsonans came together Sunday night in a prayer vigil for the Jacob Dindinger, 20, the EMT who was gravely injured in last Sunday's mass shooting.

One by one, fire trucks came down the street in a procession, showing up for their for brother.

Dindinger's aunt said the vigil outside Banner UMC was set up by a total stranger.

"This is such a beautiful outpouring from the community when we really needed it because this travesty has just broken our hearts and our will," Cindy Dindiger-Mendoza said. "To see people coming out like this has helped us out just a little bit more."

A gunman shot Jacob Dindinger four times in his ambulance last weekend at Silverlake Park.

His family tells News 4 Tucson the 20-year-old EMT is in extreme critical condition.

"Of all kids, I mean nobody deserves this but he was just so special," Dindiger-Mendoza said. "He wouldn't hurt a fly. He loved helping people. This is why he was a technician to begin with, he wanted to help others."

The community grieved together Sunday and showed up for Jacob and his loved ones.

"A lot of these folks don't have a direct connection to anyone involved yet they know there are folks in the community that are hurting and they want to come together and show their support," Tucson Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Karnap said.

"He is like my son," Dindinger-Mendoza said. "We were very close so this is heartbreaking, devastating for me and for everyone in our family."