Vehicle ends up in back patio of apartment in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department responded to a collision involving a vehicle and an apartment in central Tucson Friday evening.

According to TPD and various reports, a vehicle ran through the brick wall surrounding the Euclid Point apartments, located on 2100 block of N. 1st Ave. From there, the vehicle ended up in the back patio of an apartment in the complex.

Fortunately, there were no injuries and the resident of that apartment was no home during the time of the crash.

Details are still limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.