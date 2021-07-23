Suspicious man sought after following child into restroom at Sahuarita grocery store

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man is sought after he reportedly followed a minor through a grocery store in Sahuarita on July 11.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, a father reported to police on July 11 that an unknown male suspect followed his child throughout the Fry's Marketplace at 15950 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd., including the restroom.

After further investigation, SPD shared that a man was observed on surveillance video exiting the restroom and leaving the store in a grey, four-door sedan.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone who has information about the incident is advised to call 520-344-7847.