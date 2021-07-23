NFL says any cancellation due to unvaccinated coaches and players could be considered a forfeit

The NFL sent a memo to teams Thursday saying they could have to forfeit games for breakouts of COVID-19 among unvaccinated players or staff.

According to the memo obtained by NBC's profootballtalk.com, any regular-season cancellations arising in the 2021 season due to a COVID spike from a given team's non-vaccinated players/staff," the club with the outbreak will forfeit the game and it will count as a loss on their record.

The league went on to say that they won't adjust the schedule to accommodate make-ups of postponed games.

This only applies to games canceled due to an outbreak of non-vaccinated people.

Several players have come out publicly against the new rule, including Deandre Hopkins, who questioned his future in the league with a tweet.

The memo comes 20 days after the deadline players had to opt-out of the season.