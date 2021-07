NEW REIVER, Ariz. (NBC News) - Monsoon thunderstorms continue dumping heavy rain on Arizona prompting flash floods.

Crews were called to a water rescue Friday afternoon in New River.

People were reportedly trapped inside of a mobile home that had water coming in the windows and the trailer was possibly going to flip over.

Two people had to be airlifted from the trailer by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

They were not hurt.