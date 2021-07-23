Family says 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya is final victim of Surfside collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CNN) - The final victim of the Surfside collapse has been identified by family members.

Estelle Hedaya is the last of the 97 victims to be named.

Her family says they can now move forward with peace and give Hedaya the respect she deserves.

The surfside condo building collapsed on June 24.

Miami-Dade's mayor says the site is mostly cleared and debris has been relocated to a different site.

The investigation into the collapse is ongoing.