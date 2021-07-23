Dating app helps identify alleged January 6 rioter

(CNN) - Another alleged US Capitol rioter was caught this week all thanks to a dating app.

Prosecutors say Andrew Taake of Texas used Bumble while in Washington, D.C., on January 6. During a chat, a match asked if he was near the US Capitol.

Taake said he was there "From the very beginning."

He sent several selfies and claimed he spent 30 minutes in the building.

In new court filings, prosecutors said the match turned him into the FBI within days of the riot.

Prosecutors say Taake was involved in two violent attacks against police who were defending the building.

According to the filings, video footage from the frontlines shows Taake using pepper spray against the police line, and later whipping police with a metal whip.

He has been charged with several federal crimes.