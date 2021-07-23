AMR: ‘His work family holds Jacob in their hearts, prayers during this incredibly difficult time’

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 20-year-old EMT who was abruptly shot during the July 18 southside shooting, remains in critical condition.

Jacob Dindinger and the other EMT of the American Response ambulance were positioned at Quincy Douglas Center, located at 1575 E. 36th Street near South Kino Parkway on Sunday in connection to an unrelated medical incident. It is there where an armed man, later identified as Leslie Scarlett, 35, approached the ambulance and fired his weapon. There, he shot one EMT in the head and another in the arm and chest.

Dindinger was unfortunately shot in the head and is fighting for his life.

New background information from American Medical Response's Facebook post entails Dindinger's early life goals and successes.

The California native has many aspirations and the drive and determination to reach those goals.

According to Jackie Evans, his family moved from Long Beach, California to El Paso, Texas. From there, they made their way to Tucson when Jacob was only 9-years-old.

He attended Canyon Del Oro High School where he pursued baseball. Apparently, this wasn't his first rodeo in the sport; he played for 11 years, beginning in Little League, then moving on to traveling teams.

After visiting his older brother, Bryan Presetti, who is a firefighter/engineer in Long Beach, Evans said that Jacob had a new focus in mind. During his senior year, he did the research and made it a plan to become an EMT after he graduated. He later enrolled in the EMT Progam at Pima Community College.

His hunger for success allowed him to pass both the EMT course and the National Registry written test, the test that determines your certification as an EMT in Arizona. Dindinger then decided to apply to American Medical Response (AMR) in Tucson.

"During Jacob’s new hire class, it was evident that his quick wit and sense of humor made him the perfect fit for a first responder," Evans added.

Evans also reported that Dindinger's long-term goal is to be a firefighter, just like his brother.

In a closing statement, Evans explained that family is one of the most important things in Jacob's life.

"Family means everything to Jacob, and he is happiest when he is with family," Evans concluded.

According to the Facebook post, the family wishes to not be contacted during this time.

However, a GoFundMe account has been created for Jacob Dindinger. If you would like to contribute, click here.