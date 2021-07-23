9-year-old uses safety techniques learned at school to survive house fire in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. (CNN) - Some of us might freeze in stressful situations. Not 9-year-old Arynne Nichols.

When her house caught on fire, she remembered an important safety lesson she learned in school that may have saved her life.

"She's one of the biggest heroes in this situation," Chief Keith Witt of Penn Township Fire Department.

Arynne was calm, cool and collected when a blaze broke out at her Penn Township home.

The kitchen fire causing her home to quickly fill with smoke.

"I couldn't see and I couldn't breathe down there," she said. "So I came in here and I closed my door."

A lesson she learned in school.

"A technique that we use call 'vent, enter, isolate, search.' They're taught to close their bedroom door. They're taught to put a barrier down to keep the smoke from coming in," Batt. Chief Anthony Alwine of Penn Township Fire Department said. "They're taught to open a window and go to the window and call for help."

While her brother called for help, Arynne used her training to keep her safe.

"I covered the vent with one of the towels I had in my room and I opened my window when the firemen got here," she said. "And I called for help and then I broke my screen door, and they got me off of the roof and onto the ground where I was safe."

The Penn Township Fire chief says all too often we see a different end result when things don't go well which stresses the importance of public education in fire safety for the community.

"She just went along with her training," Witt said. "She obviously paid attention in school. She put to work what she learned and it was the Elkhart City Fire Department that came to her school when she was in second grade, taught these kids what they needed to know and well it stuck with her. It was great, one of the best stories that I've had in my career to see the outcome like that."

The fire chief asked Arynne if she wanted to be a firefighter because she did such a good job in that stressful situation.

But no, she says she wants to be a veterinarian.