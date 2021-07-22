VP Harris meets with DACA recipients after judge rules program is unconstitutional

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Vice President Kamala Harris is telling so-called "Dreamers" not to lose hope.

Thursday, Harris met with a group that included immigrants who were protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Last week, a federal judge put the future of the DACA program at risk when he ruled it was unconstitutional.

The program provides deportation protection for some people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Harris says the fight is not over.

"We will not give up," Harris said. "I certainly will not give up, in making sure that we stand with our dreamers and that we do everything we can to create a pathway towards citizenship."

Former President Barack Obama created DACA in 2012 to protect undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.

President Biden has said the U.S. Department of Justice intends to appeal the recent court decision.