Tucson educator, activist Ray Davies dies at 93

TUCSON (KVOA) - A US patriot, Holocaust survivor advocate and humanitarian, Ray Davies, died in Tucson July 5 at 93-years-old.

During his early life he worked with various advocates such as Elie Wiesel, Rosa Parks, Cele Peterson and more. His devotion to human rights, justice and equality for all paved the way for many, especially in Tucson.

According to an obituary, after serving in the US Army in Japan as a teacher, Davies settled down in Tucson and became a teacher at Mansfeld Junior High. Upon hearing that one of his students' parents were Holocaust survivors and her grandparents were killed in Auschwitz, he began his journey in Holocaust education.

With that, he became a founding member of the Tucson Holocaust Survivors Speaker Bureau, connecting students with Holocaust survivors and their stories.

Davies also became a longtime chair of the Tucson Human Relations Commissions to which he supported anti-discrimination education, training and policy.

In light of his work and advocacy, various awards and scholarships were named after him, including the Ray Davies Community Services Scholarship at the City of Tucson.