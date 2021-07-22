Smithsonian investigating mass bird deaths in Washington

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Scientists with the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center are working to figure out why hundreds of birds are turning up blind, sick, or dead.

Reports started a few months ago from Virginia, Maryland, D.C., and surrounding states.

As Heather Graf tells CNN, experts are hoping healthy birds hold some answers.

Just off the trail, in a quiet corner of Montgomery County's Long Branch Park, a group of scientists with the Smithsonian's Migratory Bird Center begin their work.

"So our big goal is to go out and test healthy birds that we're finding here at long branch park," Ornithologist Brian Evans said.

The first step for Brian Evans and his team involved setting up several nets with signs in place, so that park visitors understand this is a research project and no birds will be harmed.

"The birds will fly into the nets, we come and extract the birds from the nets, and those extracted birds we bring back to the banding station, and we put bands on the bird so we can identify them in the future," explained Evans.

All of it is part of a new approach in the search for answers about why hundreds of birds are turning up blind, sick, or dying over the last few months.

Not just in the DMV, but in surrounding states as well.

"We've been able to rule out a lot of things we haven't been able to find the cause really," Evans said. "It could be an infectious disease, or it could be a toxin in the environment."

Wildlife experts are already running tests on some of the birds that were found dead, but this Smithsonian study is focused on blood samples and swabs from birds that are alive and healthy.

"We're taking swab samples of their eyes, and we're going to test those swabs of these healthy birds vs swabs that have been brought in bc they're sick," he added.

Brian's hope is that the comparison could provide some big clues.

"We'll be able to see what might be different about sick birds that could be causing this condition," he said.

Making this a productive day for scientists at Long Branch Park.

"We really might be able to get closer to solving this mystery," Evans concluded.

The Center for Conservation Genomics will work with the national zoo to review tests on the birds.

In the meantime, experts want people to take down bird feeders to help prevent transmission of the disease.