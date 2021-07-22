Pima County Sheriff’s Department to hold back to school supply event

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is making sure kids throughout the county are prepared for the upcoming school year.

In preparation, they will be hosting its Badges and Backpacks event this upcoming weekend!

Deputies will be handing out bags filled with school supplies to school-age kids in Pima County, all for free. The event will be held at Pima Community College West Campus on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m.

The sheriff's department said it looks forward to helping kids get back to the classroom each year.

"It's a great opportunity for us to connect with the community in a positive way and to have a positive impact on these kids as they get ready to go back to school," Pima County Deputy James Allerton said.