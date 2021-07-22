One dead in pool drowning near UArizona campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after he reportedly drowned in a pool in midtown Thursday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, were dispatched to 1701 N. Tyndall Ave. near Elm Street in reference to a man in his 20's drowning in a pool at around 3:46 p.m.

TFD said despite attempts to revive the individual, he was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4:16 p.m.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.