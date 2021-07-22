Skip to Content

Nearly 150 unaccompanied minors apprehended by Tucson Border Patrol Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - More than 100 unaccompanied migrant children were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector agents on Wednesday near San Miguel.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agents discovered a group of 197 migrants who reportedly entered into the United States illegally on Wednesday at around 7:15 a.m. near San Miguel. CBP said 147 of the noncitizens were later determined to be children, mostly from Guatemala.

CBP also shared that a group of 48 migrants was also apprehended near Sasabe, Ariz. on Monday. That group had 39 individuals who were between the ages of 5 and 17 years old.

Both groups were transported to Tucson for further processing.

