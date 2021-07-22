Giant video screen collapses just day before Rolling Loud Music Festival

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (NBC) - Some tense moments ahead of the Rolling Loud Music Festival set to kick off this weekend in South Florida.

A giant video wall set up at one of the stages collapsed a day ahead of the official start of the music festival.

The screen fell about 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Fortunately, no injuries are associated with the incident according to the Rolling Loud Twitter account.

There is no word on what caused the collapse, but organizers say the show will go on as planned.

The hip-hop festival officially gets underway on Friday, making its return after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.