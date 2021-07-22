Body in advanced stage of decomposition found on top of Tumamoc Hill

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after a body was found on Tumamoc Hill Wednesday night.

According to the University of Arizona Police Department, human remains were discovered near the top of Tumamoc Hill, located at 1675 W. Anklam Rd.

UAPD said the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The cause of death and identity of the deceased individual are unknown at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the remains.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-621-8273, 520-621-8477 or 88-CRIME.