Block party to be held to honor first-responders, remember victims of 9/11

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 10th annual First Responder Appreciation Block Party will be held in early September,

according to an announcement shared Thursday.

Mountain View Retirement Village and Care Center, and Saint Marks United Methodist Church Choir are joining together to host the event Sept. 11. This event aims to celebrate first-responders while honoring those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks.

The ceremony will begin with remarks from Pima County’s Sheriff’s Honor Guard, followed by other guest speakers.

Demonstrations from groups such as the K-9 unit and bomb squad will also be on display.

The event will be held at the Mountain View Retirement Center, located at 7900 N La Cañada Dr., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, and is open to all ages in the public.

