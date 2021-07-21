Man in custody after being linked to shooting that left two injured on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is now in custody after a shooting on Tucson's northwest side.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division who had responded to the incident interviewed witnesses and collected data, confirming that 31-year-old Eric Miller was involved in Tuesday's shooting.

PCSD deputies responded to reports of a shooting on July 20 near the 7800 block of North Viewpointe Circle near North Old Father Road and West Barque Drive in Casa Adobes, after a 911 caller reported a person at their door with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies later found a second person with gunshot wounds and a third with assault injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to deputies, Eric Miller and two others got into a fight that led to their injuries. Miller was shot in the leg.

He was later booked into the Pima County Jail after being released from the hospital.

Miller has been charged with one count of first-degree burglary and one count of aggravated assault. The sheriff's department confirmed that the burglary charge is directly related to this incident, by details are still limited.

The investigation remains ongoing.

