NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Another big drug seizure at the Port of Nogales allowed Customs and Border Protection to prevent smuggling last Friday.

According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, about 21,000 fentanyl tablets, 121.10 pounds of methamphetamine and 7.65 pounds of cocaine were hidden in the truck of the vehicle.

The reported estimated value was $444,000.