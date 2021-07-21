Community members gather for vigil in honor of victims of southside shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - With candles in hand, members from Homicide Survivors along with the Tucson community gathered together at the MSA Annex to remember the lives lost and those who were injured during Sunday's tragic shooting on the Southside.

This vigil helped many people cope, especially for Michael Higgs who lost his colleague and friend during Sunday's tragedy.

"I'm here for one of the victims who was part of the shooting, and I'm here to pay respects to that person because I love cherish and respect this individual," Michael Higgs said.

Higgs said he's still devastated and in shock over what happened.

"I didn't believe it, even now it's hard to grasp the reality that this person is no longer with us. You're here one day and gone the next," Higgs added.

Higgs said that coming together is one step closer to healing.

"Seeing everybody here brings hope even after this tragedy that people can come together and pay their respects," said Higgs.

For more resources please visit homicidesurvivorsinc.org