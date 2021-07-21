20-year-old EMT remains in critical condition after being shot while responding to southside house fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 20-year-old EMT continues fighting for his life after being shot in the head while responding to a house fire on Tucson's south side on Sunday afternoon.

Jacob Dindinger remains in critical condition, according to Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus.

Thinking about Jacob Dindinger, 20-year-old EMT here in Tucson who was ambushed, shot in the head, and remains in very critical condition.



That was me at 20. Just starting a career.



And he is just one of far too many young people losing their life to gun violence.



Senseless pic.twitter.com/UmuYD8IKo6 — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) July 21, 2021

Two people have died and several others were injured in connection to two related shootings that day.

Police say an American Medical Response ambulance was stationed at Quincie Douglas Center, located at 1575 E. 36th St. near South Kino Parkway, at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in reference to an unrelated medical incident. While at the scene, an armed man, later identified as 35-year-old Leslie Scarlett, approached the ambulance at the park and opened fire, his weapon shooting one EMT in the head and another in the arm and chest.

Scarlett then fled the park in his silver SUV to the scene of a nearby structure fire that was burning near 2100 E. Irene Vista, police say. The 35-year-old then reportedly began firing his weapon at TFD personnel and nearby bystanders.

TPD said a 17-year Tucson Fire captain was struck in the arm and a bystander who lives in the neighborhood was grazed by a bullet in connection to the shooting at the house fire.

One other neighbor, later identified as Cory Saunders, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

