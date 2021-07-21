13-year-old arrested after fatally shooting 14-year-old in Kentucky home

LEXINGTON, Ken. (CNN) - One teenager is dead and another is facing charges after a shooting in Kentucky.

It happened Tuesday in Lexington when a shot was fired into a home.

The 14-year-old victim was identified as Daymarcus Williams.

Police later found and arrested a 13-year-old suspect.

The juvenile is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter.

The shooting remains under investigation and authorities could file additional charges.

Kentucky firearm gun violence shooting police investigation.