13-year-old arrested after fatally shooting 14-year-old in Kentucky home
LEXINGTON, Ken. (CNN) - One teenager is dead and another is facing charges after a shooting in Kentucky.
It happened Tuesday in Lexington when a shot was fired into a home.
The 14-year-old victim was identified as Daymarcus Williams.
Police later found and arrested a 13-year-old suspect.
The juvenile is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter.
The shooting remains under investigation and authorities could file additional charges.
Kentucky firearm gun violence shooting police investigation.