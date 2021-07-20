US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - The three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion deal to settle lawsuits brought by state and local governments across the country over the toll of prescription opioids, lawyers suing on behalf of local governments said.

Full details of the settlement involving AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson could come this week but it could take months to get final approval from state and local governments.

A $1 billion-plus deal involving the three distributors and the state of New York was also announced Tuesday.